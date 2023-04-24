Golden Knights vs. Jets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Monday, April 24 showcases the Vegas Golden Knights visiting the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SNW, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The Golden Knights lead 2-1 in the series. The Golden Knights are the favorite, with -115 moneyline odds, in this matchup against the Jets, who have -105 moneyline odds.
Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SNW, TVAS, and SportsNet RM
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have put together a 35-21 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Vegas has gone 35-21 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter (62.5% win percentage).
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Golden Knights a 53.5% chance to win.
Golden Knights vs. Jets Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Jets Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|246 (21st)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|224 (10th)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|52 (16th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|42 (7th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- In Vegas' past 10 contests, it went over twice.
- In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights are putting up 0.2 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Golden Knights' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 267 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Golden Knights are ranked 11th in NHL play in goals against this season, having given up 225 total goals (2.7 per game).
- The team has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +42 this season.
