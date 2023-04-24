Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Monday, April 24 showcases the Vegas Golden Knights visiting the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SNW, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The Golden Knights lead 2-1 in the series. The Golden Knights are the favorite, with -115 moneyline odds, in this matchup against the Jets, who have -105 moneyline odds.

Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNW, TVAS, and SportsNet RM

ESPN, SNW, TVAS, and SportsNet RM Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-115) Jets (-105) -

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have put together a 35-21 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Vegas has gone 35-21 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter (62.5% win percentage).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Golden Knights a 53.5% chance to win.

Golden Knights vs. Jets Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Jets Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 246 (21st) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 224 (10th) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 52 (16th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 42 (7th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

In Vegas' past 10 contests, it went over twice.

In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights are putting up 0.2 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Golden Knights' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 267 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Golden Knights are ranked 11th in NHL play in goals against this season, having given up 225 total goals (2.7 per game).

The team has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +42 this season.

