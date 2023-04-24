How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Jets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:12 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Canada Life Centre on Monday, April 24 showcases the Vegas Golden Knights and the Winnipeg Jets squaring off at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SNW, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 2-1.
ESPN, SNW, TVAS, and SportsNet RM will show this Golden Knights versus Jets matchup.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SNW, TVAS, and SportsNet RM
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
Golden Knights vs. Jets Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/22/2023
|Jets
|Golden Knights
|5-4 (F/OT) VEG
|4/20/2023
|Golden Knights
|Jets
|5-2 VEG
|4/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|Jets
|5-1 WPG
|12/13/2022
|Jets
|Golden Knights
|6-5 VEG
|10/30/2022
|Golden Knights
|Jets
|2-1 (F/OT) VEG
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights rank 11th in goals against, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in league action.
- The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Golden Knights have gone 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that stretch.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|67
|27
|39
|66
|54
|47
|45.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|81
|16
|49
|65
|30
|64
|58.1%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|76
|28
|29
|57
|30
|40
|37.5%
|Reilly Smith
|78
|26
|30
|56
|38
|30
|57.1%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|73
|11
|43
|54
|52
|56
|100%
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets concede 2.7 goals per game (224 in total), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- The Jets' 246 goals on the season (three per game) rank them 21st in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Jets have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
- Defensively, the Jets have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 37 goals over that time.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|82
|32
|49
|81
|40
|42
|25%
|Joshua Morrissey
|78
|16
|59
|75
|59
|36
|-
|Mark Scheifele
|81
|42
|26
|68
|45
|61
|48.1%
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|73
|27
|36
|63
|47
|40
|49%
|Blake Wheeler
|72
|16
|39
|55
|27
|45
|50.8%
