Jordan Montgomery will toe the rubber for the St. Louis Cardinals (9-13) on Monday, April 24 against the San Francisco Giants (7-13), who will counter with Alex Cobb. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:45 PM ET at Oracle Park.

The Cardinals are listed as -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Giants (+100). The over/under is 8 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Giants vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Time: 9:45 PM ET

TV: NBCS-BA

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Oracle Park

Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (2-2, 4.84 ERA) vs Cobb - SF (0-1, 2.79 ERA)

Giants vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in 15 games this season and won eight (53.3%) of those contests.

The Cardinals have a 6-7 record (winning 46.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals have a 4-4 record from the eight games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Giants have come away with five wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Giants have been victorious four times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 1-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Giants vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Thairo Estrada 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+230) Darin Ruf 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+240) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 3rd Win NL West +1600 - 4th

