Jordan Montgomery will start for the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday against Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Time: 9:45 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank third in Major League Baseball with 32 home runs.

San Francisco ranks 11th in the majors with a .412 team slugging percentage.

The Giants' .235 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

San Francisco has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 90 (4.5 per game).

The Giants have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).

The Giants rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10.8 whiffs per contest.

San Francisco averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-most in the majors.

San Francisco pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.77 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Giants pitchers have a 1.334 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Alex Cobb (0-1) will take the mound for the Giants, his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while allowing seven hits.

He has earned a quality start one time in four starts this season.

In four starts this season, Cobb has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 4.8 innings per appearance.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 4/19/2023 Marlins W 5-2 Away Alex Cobb Trevor Rogers 4/20/2023 Mets L 9-4 Home Sean Manaea Kodai Senga 4/21/2023 Mets L 7-0 Home Anthony DeSclafani Joey Lucchesi 4/22/2023 Mets W 7-4 Home Logan Webb David Peterson 4/23/2023 Mets W 5-4 Home Ross Stripling Tylor Megill 4/24/2023 Cardinals - Home Alex Cobb Jordan Montgomery 4/25/2023 Cardinals - Home Sean Manaea Jake Woodford 4/26/2023 Cardinals - Home Anthony DeSclafani Steven Matz 4/27/2023 Cardinals - Home Logan Webb Miles Mikolas 4/29/2023 Padres - Away - Joe Musgrove 4/30/2023 Padres - Away Alex Cobb Yu Darvish

