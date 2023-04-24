How to Watch the Giants vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jordan Montgomery will start for the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday against Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET at Oracle Park.
Giants vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants rank third in Major League Baseball with 32 home runs.
- San Francisco ranks 11th in the majors with a .412 team slugging percentage.
- The Giants' .235 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.
- San Francisco has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 90 (4.5 per game).
- The Giants have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).
- The Giants rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10.8 whiffs per contest.
- San Francisco averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-most in the majors.
- San Francisco pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.77 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- Giants pitchers have a 1.334 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Alex Cobb (0-1) will take the mound for the Giants, his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while allowing seven hits.
- He has earned a quality start one time in four starts this season.
- In four starts this season, Cobb has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 4.8 innings per appearance.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/19/2023
|Marlins
|W 5-2
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Trevor Rogers
|4/20/2023
|Mets
|L 9-4
|Home
|Sean Manaea
|Kodai Senga
|4/21/2023
|Mets
|L 7-0
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Joey Lucchesi
|4/22/2023
|Mets
|W 7-4
|Home
|Logan Webb
|David Peterson
|4/23/2023
|Mets
|W 5-4
|Home
|Ross Stripling
|Tylor Megill
|4/24/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Jordan Montgomery
|4/25/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Sean Manaea
|Jake Woodford
|4/26/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Steven Matz
|4/27/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Miles Mikolas
|4/29/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|-
|Joe Musgrove
|4/30/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Yu Darvish
