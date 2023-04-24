Giants vs. Cardinals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals square off against Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants on Monday at 9:45 PM ET, in the first of a four-game series at Oracle Park.
The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Giants have +100 odds to win. The contest's total is set at 8 runs.
Giants vs. Cardinals Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cardinals
|-120
|+100
|8
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Giants Recent Betting Performance
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have posted a mark of 1-3.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The last 10 Giants matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.
Giants Betting Records & Stats
- The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (41.7%) in those games.
- San Francisco has a record of 4-5 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.
- Games involving San Francisco have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 11 of 21 chances this season.
- The Giants have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Giants Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|4-6
|4-7
|7-6
|1-7
|5-8
|3-5
