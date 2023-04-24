Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals square off against Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants on Monday at 9:45 PM ET, in the first of a four-game series at Oracle Park.

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Giants have +100 odds to win. The contest's total is set at 8 runs.

Giants vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

  • Date: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • TV: NBCS-BA
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Venue: Oracle Park
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Cardinals -120 +100 8 -115 -105 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

  • In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have posted a mark of 1-3.
  • In their previous 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
  • The last 10 Giants matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

  • The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (41.7%) in those games.
  • San Francisco has a record of 4-5 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.
  • Games involving San Francisco have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 11 of 21 chances this season.
  • The Giants have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
4-6 4-7 7-6 1-7 5-8 3-5

