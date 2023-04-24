Monday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (9-13) and San Francisco Giants (7-13) squaring off at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 9:45 PM ET on April 24.

The Cardinals will look to Jordan Montgomery (2-2) versus the Giants and Alex Cobb (0-1).

Giants vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Giants vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Giants Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have posted a mark of 1-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 games.

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (41.7%) in those games.

This season, San Francisco has been victorious four times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for San Francisco is the No. 22 offense in MLB, scoring 4.5 runs per game (90 total runs).

The Giants have pitched to a 4.77 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Giants Schedule