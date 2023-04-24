After going 0-for-2 with an RBI in his most recent game, David Villar and the San Francisco Giants take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jordan Montgomery) at 9:45 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Mets.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

David Villar At The Plate

  • Villar is batting .167 with three doubles, three home runs and eight walks.
  • In 36.8% of his 19 games this season, Villar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • In 19 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Villar has had at least one RBI in 21.1% of his games this season (four of 19), with more than one RBI three times (15.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In six games this season (31.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 11
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.2 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals' 4.66 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (26 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Montgomery (2-2 with a 4.84 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.84 ERA ranks 57th, 1.343 WHIP ranks 51st, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 45th.
