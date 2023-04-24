After going 0-for-2 with an RBI in his most recent game, David Villar and the San Francisco Giants take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jordan Montgomery) at 9:45 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Mets.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

David Villar At The Plate

Villar is batting .167 with three doubles, three home runs and eight walks.

In 36.8% of his 19 games this season, Villar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

In 19 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Villar has had at least one RBI in 21.1% of his games this season (four of 19), with more than one RBI three times (15.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In six games this season (31.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 11 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings