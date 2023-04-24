David Villar Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-2 with an RBI in his most recent game, David Villar and the San Francisco Giants take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jordan Montgomery) at 9:45 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Mets.
David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
David Villar At The Plate
- Villar is batting .167 with three doubles, three home runs and eight walks.
- In 36.8% of his 19 games this season, Villar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- In 19 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Villar has had at least one RBI in 21.1% of his games this season (four of 19), with more than one RBI three times (15.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In six games this season (31.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|11
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.2 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.66 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (26 total, 1.2 per game).
- Montgomery (2-2 with a 4.84 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.84 ERA ranks 57th, 1.343 WHIP ranks 51st, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 45th.
