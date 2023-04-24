After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Darin Ruf and the San Francisco Giants take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery) at 9:45 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Mets.

Darin Ruf Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Darin Ruf? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Darin Ruf At The Plate

Ruf is hitting .261 with two doubles and four walks.

Ruf has picked up a hit in five games this season (55.6%), including one multi-hit game.

In nine games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Ruf has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in one of nine games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Darin Ruf Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings