After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Darin Ruf and the San Francisco Giants take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery) at 9:45 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Mets.

Darin Ruf Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Darin Ruf At The Plate

  • Ruf is hitting .261 with two doubles and four walks.
  • Ruf has picked up a hit in five games this season (55.6%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In nine games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Ruf has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in one of nine games.

Darin Ruf Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals' 4.66 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (26 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Montgomery (2-2 with a 4.84 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season.
  • The lefty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
  • This season, the 30-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.84), 51st in WHIP (1.343), and 45th in K/9 (7.7) among pitchers who qualify.
