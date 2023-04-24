Darin Ruf Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:28 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Darin Ruf and the San Francisco Giants take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery) at 9:45 PM ET on Monday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Mets.
Darin Ruf Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Darin Ruf At The Plate
- Ruf is hitting .261 with two doubles and four walks.
- Ruf has picked up a hit in five games this season (55.6%), including one multi-hit game.
- In nine games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Ruf has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in one of nine games.
Darin Ruf Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.66 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (26 total, 1.2 per game).
- Montgomery (2-2 with a 4.84 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.84), 51st in WHIP (1.343), and 45th in K/9 (7.7) among pitchers who qualify.
