Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Brandon Crawford (.139 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, four walks and four RBI) and the San Francisco Giants play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mets.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has a double, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .164.
- Crawford has gotten a hit in seven of 17 games this year (41.2%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in three games this year (17.6%), homering in 4.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Crawford has picked up an RBI in four games this season (23.5%), with more than one RBI in three of them (17.6%).
- He has scored at least one run four times this season (23.5%), including one multi-run game.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|9
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.66 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (26 total, 1.2 per game).
- Montgomery gets the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.84 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the lefty threw four innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.84 ERA ranks 57th, 1.343 WHIP ranks 51st, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 45th among qualifying pitchers this season.
