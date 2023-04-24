On Monday, Brandon Crawford (.139 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, four walks and four RBI) and the San Francisco Giants play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mets.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Stadium: Oracle Park

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has a double, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .164.

Crawford has gotten a hit in seven of 17 games this year (41.2%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in three games this year (17.6%), homering in 4.4% of his chances at the plate.

Crawford has picked up an RBI in four games this season (23.5%), with more than one RBI in three of them (17.6%).

He has scored at least one run four times this season (23.5%), including one multi-run game.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 9 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings