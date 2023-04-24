Austin Slater is back in the lineup for the San Francisco Giants and will face Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals April 24 at 9:45 PM ET.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Austin Slater At The Plate (2022)

  • Slater hit .264 with 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 40 walks.
  • Slater reached base via a hit in 53 of 125 games last season (42.4%), including multiple hits in 13.6% of those games (17 of them).
  • In seven of 125 games last year, he hit a long ball (5.6%). He went deep in 2.2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Slater picked up an RBI in 25 of 125 games last season (20.0%), including seven occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.6%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
  • In 33.6% of his games last season (42 of 125), he scored at least one run, and in six (4.8%) he scored two or more runs.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
54 GP 49
.252 AVG .278
.335 OBP .400
.377 SLG .444
11 XBH 13
3 HR 4
14 RBI 20
49/17 K/BB 40/23
4 SB 8
Home Away
64 GP 61
28 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (41.0%)
7 (10.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (16.4%)
20 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (36.1%)
3 (4.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.6%)
11 (17.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (23.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Cardinals pitching staff was last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
  • The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combined to allow 146 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Montgomery (2-2 with a 4.84 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander tossed four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.84 ERA ranks 57th, 1.343 WHIP ranks 51st, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 45th.
