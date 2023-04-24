Austin Slater Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:23 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Austin Slater is back in the lineup for the San Francisco Giants and will face Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals April 24 at 9:45 PM ET.
Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Slater? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Austin Slater At The Plate (2022)
- Slater hit .264 with 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 40 walks.
- Slater reached base via a hit in 53 of 125 games last season (42.4%), including multiple hits in 13.6% of those games (17 of them).
- In seven of 125 games last year, he hit a long ball (5.6%). He went deep in 2.2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Slater picked up an RBI in 25 of 125 games last season (20.0%), including seven occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.6%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- In 33.6% of his games last season (42 of 125), he scored at least one run, and in six (4.8%) he scored two or more runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|49
|.252
|AVG
|.278
|.335
|OBP
|.400
|.377
|SLG
|.444
|11
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|20
|49/17
|K/BB
|40/23
|4
|SB
|8
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|61
|28 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|25 (41.0%)
|7 (10.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (16.4%)
|20 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|22 (36.1%)
|3 (4.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (6.6%)
|11 (17.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (23.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Cardinals pitching staff was last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
- The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combined to allow 146 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in the big leagues.
- Montgomery (2-2 with a 4.84 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander tossed four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.84 ERA ranks 57th, 1.343 WHIP ranks 51st, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 45th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.