Austin Slater is back in the lineup for the San Francisco Giants and will face Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals April 24 at 9:45 PM ET.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Austin Slater At The Plate (2022)

Slater hit .264 with 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 40 walks.

Slater reached base via a hit in 53 of 125 games last season (42.4%), including multiple hits in 13.6% of those games (17 of them).

In seven of 125 games last year, he hit a long ball (5.6%). He went deep in 2.2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Slater picked up an RBI in 25 of 125 games last season (20.0%), including seven occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.6%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.

In 33.6% of his games last season (42 of 125), he scored at least one run, and in six (4.8%) he scored two or more runs.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 54 GP 49 .252 AVG .278 .335 OBP .400 .377 SLG .444 11 XBH 13 3 HR 4 14 RBI 20 49/17 K/BB 40/23 4 SB 8 Home Away 64 GP 61 28 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (41.0%) 7 (10.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (16.4%) 20 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (36.1%) 3 (4.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.6%) 11 (17.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (23.0%)

