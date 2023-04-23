Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mets - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:31 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants face the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Tylor Megill) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Mets.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is batting .295 with three doubles, three home runs and four walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 41st in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.
- In 70.6% of his 17 games this season, Flores has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- In three games this season, he has hit a home run (17.6%, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Flores has driven in a run in five games this year (29.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In eight games this season (47.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|9
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (55.6%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets allow the second-most home runs in baseball (32 total, 1.5 per game).
- Megill (3-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In four games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.00 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .238 to opposing batters.
