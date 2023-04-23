After going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants face the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Tylor Megill) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Mets.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is batting .295 with three doubles, three home runs and four walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 41st in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.

In 70.6% of his 17 games this season, Flores has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (17.6%, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish).

Flores has driven in a run in five games this year (29.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In eight games this season (47.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 9 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Mets Pitching Rankings