After going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants face the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Tylor Megill) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Mets.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

  • Flores is batting .295 with three doubles, three home runs and four walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 41st in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.
  • In 70.6% of his 17 games this season, Flores has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • In three games this season, he has hit a home run (17.6%, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish).
  • Flores has driven in a run in five games this year (29.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In eight games this season (47.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 9
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mets allow the second-most home runs in baseball (32 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Megill (3-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In four games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.00 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .238 to opposing batters.
