How to Watch the Wild vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 4:13 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Wild host the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Sunday, April 23, beginning at 6:30 PM ET on TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS, BSN, BSWI, and BSSW. The Wild have a 2-1 advantage in the series.
Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS, BSN, BSWI, and BSSW
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
Wild vs. Stars Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/21/2023
|Wild
|Stars
|5-1 MIN
|4/19/2023
|Stars
|Wild
|7-3 DAL
|4/17/2023
|Stars
|Wild
|3-2 (F/OT) MIN
|2/17/2023
|Wild
|Stars
|2-1 (F/SO) MIN
|2/8/2023
|Stars
|Wild
|4-1 DAL
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild have allowed 219 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL play.
- The Wild's 239 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 23rd in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Wild are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Wild have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that time.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|67
|40
|35
|75
|54
|50
|40%
|Mats Zuccarello
|78
|22
|45
|67
|44
|45
|40%
|Matthew Boldy
|81
|31
|32
|63
|43
|51
|54.6%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|78
|23
|37
|60
|14
|44
|49.4%
|Marcus Johansson
|80
|19
|27
|46
|31
|31
|44.2%
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have one of the best defenses in the NHL, conceding 215 total goals (2.6 per game), third in the league.
- The Stars are seventh in the NHL in scoring (281 goals, 3.4 per game).
- In their past 10 matchups, the Stars are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Stars have given up 19 goals (1.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 34 goals over that span.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.3%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
