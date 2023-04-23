After going 2-for-4 in his last game, Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Tylor Megill) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.500) thanks to seven extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 14th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

Estrada will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 over the course of his last outings.

In 78.9% of his 19 games this season, Estrada has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 15.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Estrada has had an RBI in six games this season.

He has scored in 10 games this season (52.6%), including five multi-run games (26.3%).

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (50.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

