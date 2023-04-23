Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mets - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:27 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
After going 2-for-4 in his last game, Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Tylor Megill) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Mets.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.500) thanks to seven extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 14th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.
- Estrada will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 over the course of his last outings.
- In 78.9% of his 19 games this season, Estrada has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 15.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Estrada has had an RBI in six games this season.
- He has scored in 10 games this season (52.6%), including five multi-run games (26.3%).
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (90.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (50.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (60.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.10 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 32 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (second-most in the league).
- Megill makes the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty went five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.00, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .238 batting average against him.
