Mike Yastrzemski -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the mound, on April 23 at 7:10 PM ET.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tylor Megill TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski is hitting .257 with four doubles, four home runs and three walks.

Yastrzemski has gotten a hit in 13 of 19 games this season (68.4%), including five multi-hit games (26.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 21.1% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI in 31.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 21.1% of his games.

In nine games this season (47.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 11 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (36.4%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

