Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mets - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:27 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Mike Yastrzemski -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the mound, on April 23 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski is hitting .257 with four doubles, four home runs and three walks.
- Yastrzemski has gotten a hit in 13 of 19 games this season (68.4%), including five multi-hit games (26.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 21.1% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI in 31.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 21.1% of his games.
- In nine games this season (47.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|11
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (63.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (36.4%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 32 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (second-most in the league).
- The Mets are sending Megill (3-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty went five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In four games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.00 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .238 to opposing hitters.
