Mike Yastrzemski -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the mound, on April 23 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

  • Yastrzemski is hitting .257 with four doubles, four home runs and three walks.
  • Yastrzemski has gotten a hit in 13 of 19 games this season (68.4%), including five multi-hit games (26.3%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 21.1% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI in 31.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 21.1% of his games.
  • In nine games this season (47.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 11
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (36.4%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Mets have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to allow 32 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (second-most in the league).
  • The Mets are sending Megill (3-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty went five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In four games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.00 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .238 to opposing hitters.
