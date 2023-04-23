Malik Monk NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Kings vs. Warriors - April 23
The Sacramento Kings, Malik Monk included, face the Golden State Warriors at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this article we will dive into Monk's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.
Malik Monk Prop Bets vs. the Warriors
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|15.5
|13.5
|14.7
|Rebounds
|3.5
|2.6
|2.9
|Assists
|3.5
|3.9
|3.4
|PRA
|22.5
|20
|21
|PR
|--
|16.1
|17.6
|3PM
|2.5
|1.9
|2
Malik Monk Insights vs. the Warriors
- This season, he's put up 11.0% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.3 per contest.
- This season, he's accounted for 12.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Monk's opponents, the Warriors, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Kings average the ninth-most possessions per game with 103.2.
- Conceding 117.1 points per game, the Warriors are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.
- On the boards, the Warriors have given up 43.3 rebounds per contest, which puts them 15th in the NBA.
- Conceding 25.7 assists per game, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Warriors have conceded 12.9 makes per game, 23rd in the NBA.
Malik Monk vs. the Warriors
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/20/2023
|25
|4
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4/17/2023
|31
|18
|6
|3
|3
|1
|0
|4/15/2023
|29
|32
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11/13/2022
|24
|12
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|11/7/2022
|31
|24
|6
|4
|3
|0
|1
|10/23/2022
|29
|16
|7
|8
|4
|0
|3
