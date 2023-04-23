The Sacramento Kings, Malik Monk included, face the Golden State Warriors at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Monk totaled four points and four assists in his last game, which ended in a 114-97 loss versus the Warriors.

In this article we will dive into Monk's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Malik Monk Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 13.5 14.7 Rebounds 3.5 2.6 2.9 Assists 3.5 3.9 3.4 PRA 22.5 20 21 PR -- 16.1 17.6 3PM 2.5 1.9 2



Malik Monk Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, he's put up 11.0% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.3 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 12.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

Monk's opponents, the Warriors, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Kings average the ninth-most possessions per game with 103.2.

Conceding 117.1 points per game, the Warriors are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Warriors have given up 43.3 rebounds per contest, which puts them 15th in the NBA.

Conceding 25.7 assists per game, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Warriors have conceded 12.9 makes per game, 23rd in the NBA.

Malik Monk vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/20/2023 25 4 3 4 0 0 0 4/17/2023 31 18 6 3 3 1 0 4/15/2023 29 32 3 2 2 0 0 11/13/2022 24 12 1 4 1 0 0 11/7/2022 31 24 6 4 3 0 1 10/23/2022 29 16 7 8 4 0 3

