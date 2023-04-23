LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mets - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:31 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Tylor Megill) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mets.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.424) this season, fueled by nine hits.
- He ranks 171st in batting average, 11th in on base percentage, and 138th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- In seven of 18 games this season (38.9%), Wade has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 18 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Wade has driven in a run in four games this year (22.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in five of 18 games so far this season.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|11
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (36.4%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
- The Mets surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (32 total, 1.5 per game).
- Megill gets the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.00, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .238 batting average against him.
