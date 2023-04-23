After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Tylor Megill) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

  • Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.424) this season, fueled by nine hits.
  • He ranks 171st in batting average, 11th in on base percentage, and 138th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
  • In seven of 18 games this season (38.9%), Wade has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 18 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Wade has driven in a run in four games this year (22.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in five of 18 games so far this season.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 11
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
  • The Mets surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (32 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Megill gets the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.00, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .238 batting average against him.
