After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Tylor Megill) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.424) this season, fueled by nine hits.

He ranks 171st in batting average, 11th in on base percentage, and 138th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

In seven of 18 games this season (38.9%), Wade has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 18 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Wade has driven in a run in four games this year (22.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in five of 18 games so far this season.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 11 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

