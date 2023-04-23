The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are doing battle in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 4 on tap.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Warriors vs. Kings matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Kings vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors average 118.9 points per game (second in the league) while giving up 117.1 per contest (21st in the NBA). They have a +148 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Kings have a +217 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.6 points per game. They're putting up 120.7 points per game, first in the league, and are giving up 118.1 per contest to rank 25th in the NBA.

The two teams average 239.6 points per game combined, 2.1 more points than this game's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 235.2 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than this contest's total.

Golden State has covered 38 times in 82 matchups with a spread this season.

Sacramento is 45-35-2 ATS this season.

