Kings vs. Warriors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 4
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 6:54 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Sacramento Kings are 7.5-point underdogs heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Sunday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The Kings lead the series 2-1.
Kings vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
Kings vs. Warriors Score Prediction
- Prediction: Warriors 120 - Kings 117
Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Warriors
- Pick ATS: Kings (+ 7.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (237)
- The Warriors have covered less often than the Kings this year, putting up an ATS record of 39-42-1, as opposed to the 45-36-1 mark of the Kings.
- As a 7.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Sacramento is 2-2 against the spread compared to the 13-11 ATS record Golden State puts up as a 7.5-point favorite.
- Sacramento and its opponents have gone over the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's less often than Golden State and its opponents have (45 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Warriors are 37-21, a better record than the Kings have recorded (13-17) as moneyline underdogs.
Kings Performance Insights
- Sacramento is the best team in the NBA in points scored (120.7 per game) and 25th in points allowed (118.1).
- With 27.3 assists per game, the Kings are third-best in the league.
- Beyond the arc, the Kings are fifth-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game (13.8). They are ninth in 3-point percentage at 36.9%.
- Sacramento takes 42.3% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 31.6% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 57.7% of its shots, with 68.4% of its makes coming from there.
