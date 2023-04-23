The Sacramento Kings are 7.5-point underdogs heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Sunday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The Kings lead the series 2-1.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Kings vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Warriors 120 - Kings 117

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Kings (+ 7.5)

Kings (+ 7.5) Pick OU: Over (237)



The Warriors have covered less often than the Kings this year, putting up an ATS record of 39-42-1, as opposed to the 45-36-1 mark of the Kings.

As a 7.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Sacramento is 2-2 against the spread compared to the 13-11 ATS record Golden State puts up as a 7.5-point favorite.

Sacramento and its opponents have gone over the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's less often than Golden State and its opponents have (45 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Warriors are 37-21, a better record than the Kings have recorded (13-17) as moneyline underdogs.

Kings Performance Insights

Sacramento is the best team in the NBA in points scored (120.7 per game) and 25th in points allowed (118.1).

With 27.3 assists per game, the Kings are third-best in the league.

Beyond the arc, the Kings are fifth-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game (13.8). They are ninth in 3-point percentage at 36.9%.

Sacramento takes 42.3% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 31.6% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 57.7% of its shots, with 68.4% of its makes coming from there.

