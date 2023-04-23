Top Kings Players to Watch vs. the Warriors - NBA Playoffs Game 4
De'Aaron Fox is a player to watch when the Sacramento Kings (48-34) and the Golden State Warriors (44-38) face off at Chase Center on Sunday. Tip-off is set for 3:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Kings vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Arena: Chase Center
- Location: San Francisco, California
Kings' Last Game
The Kings were beaten by the Warriors on Thursday, 114-97. Fox scored 26 in a losing effort, while Curry paced the winning squad with 36 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|De'Aaron Fox
|26
|9
|9
|2
|0
|3
|Harrison Barnes
|17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Domantas Sabonis
|15
|16
|4
|2
|0
|0
Kings Players to Watch
- Sabonis leads the Kings in rebounding (12.3 per game) and assists (7.3), and posts 19.1 points. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Fox is putting up a team-high 25 points per contest. And he is contributing 4.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists, making 51.2% of his shots from the floor and 32.5% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.
- Harrison Barnes gives the Kings 15 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Kings get 15.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Kevin Huerter.
- The Kings receive 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Malik Monk.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|De'Aaron Fox
|21.8
|4.2
|6.4
|1.5
|0.2
|1.6
|Domantas Sabonis
|16.1
|10.5
|5.5
|1
|0.3
|0.3
|Harrison Barnes
|13.8
|3.2
|1.1
|1.4
|0
|1.3
|Kevin Huerter
|11.5
|3.4
|2.2
|0.8
|0.8
|1.7
|Keegan Murray
|11.6
|4.8
|1.4
|0.5
|0.6
|2.2
