De'Aaron Fox is a player to watch when the Sacramento Kings (48-34) and the Golden State Warriors (44-38) face off at Chase Center on Sunday. Tip-off is set for 3:30 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on ABC with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Kings vs. Warriors

Game Day: Sunday, April 23

Sunday, April 23 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Stephen Curry, Domantas Sabonis and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Kings' Last Game

The Kings were beaten by the Warriors on Thursday, 114-97. Fox scored 26 in a losing effort, while Curry paced the winning squad with 36 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM De'Aaron Fox 26 9 9 2 0 3 Harrison Barnes 17 1 0 0 0 3 Domantas Sabonis 15 16 4 2 0 0

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis leads the Kings in rebounding (12.3 per game) and assists (7.3), and posts 19.1 points. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Fox is putting up a team-high 25 points per contest. And he is contributing 4.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists, making 51.2% of his shots from the floor and 32.5% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.

Harrison Barnes gives the Kings 15 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Kings get 15.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Kevin Huerter.

The Kings receive 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Malik Monk.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM De'Aaron Fox 21.8 4.2 6.4 1.5 0.2 1.6 Domantas Sabonis 16.1 10.5 5.5 1 0.3 0.3 Harrison Barnes 13.8 3.2 1.1 1.4 0 1.3 Kevin Huerter 11.5 3.4 2.2 0.8 0.8 1.7 Keegan Murray 11.6 4.8 1.4 0.5 0.6 2.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.