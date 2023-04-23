Ahead of Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Golden State Warriors (44-38), the Sacramento Kings (48-34) will be keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The play-in game begins at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, April 23 at Chase Center.

Watch Warriors vs. Kings with Fubo!

The Warriors beat the Kings 114-97 on Thursday when they last met. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 36 points, while De'Aaron Fox put up 26 for the Kings.

Rep your team with officially licensed Kings gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Matthew Dellavedova PG Out Finger 1.5 0.4 1.3

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Andre Iguodala: Out (Wrist), Gary Payton II: Questionable (Illness), Jordan Poole: Questionable (Ankle), Ryan Rollins: Out For Season (Foot)

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: ABC

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Kings Season Insights

The Kings average only 3.6 more points per game (120.7) than the Warriors give up to opponents (117.1).

When it scores more than 117.1 points, Sacramento is 40-9.

The Kings are posting 116.1 points per contest over their previous 10 games, which is 4.6 fewer points than their average for the season (120.7).

Sacramento makes 13.8 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league), 1.3 more than its opponents.

The Kings average 117 points per 100 possessions on offense (first in league), and allow 114.1 points per 100 possessions (23rd in NBA).

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -7.5 237.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.