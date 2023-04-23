In Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Golden State Warriors will face the Sacramento Kings.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: ABC

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings have shot at a 49.4% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.

Sacramento has compiled a 42-15 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.9% from the field.

The Kings are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 14th.

The Kings' 120.7 points per game are just 3.6 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors allow to opponents.

Sacramento is 40-9 when it scores more than 117.1 points.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

At home the Kings score 123.4 points per game, 5.4 more than away (118). Defensively they allow 120.1 points per game at home, 4.1 more than away (116).

The Kings pick up 1.4 more assists per game at home (28) than away (26.6).

The Kings pick up 1.4 more assists per game at home (28) than away (26.6).

