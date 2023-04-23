The Golden State Warriors are 7.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center on Sunday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The Kings lead the series 2-1. The matchup's point total is 237.5.

Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -7.5 237.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento has played 40 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 237.5 points.

Sacramento has a 238.8-point average over/under in its outings this season, 1.3 more points than this game's point total.

Sacramento is 45-37-0 against the spread this season.

The Kings have won in 13, or 43.3%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Sacramento has not won as an underdog of +260 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Sacramento has a 27.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Kings vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Warriors 38 46.3% 118.9 239.6 117.1 235.2 233.5 Kings 40 48.8% 120.7 239.6 118.1 235.2 236

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

Sacramento has gone 5-5 in its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

The Kings have gone over the total in three of their last 10 outings.

Against the spread, Sacramento has had better results on the road (27-14-0) than at home (18-23-0).

The Kings' 120.7 points per game are only 3.6 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors allow.

Sacramento has put together a 34-15 ATS record and a 40-9 overall record in games it scores more than 117.1 points.

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Warriors and Kings Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Warriors 39-43 14-11 45-37 Kings 45-37 2-2 40-42

Kings vs. Warriors Point Insights

Warriors Kings 118.9 Points Scored (PG) 120.7 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 29-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 34-15 34-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 40-9 117.1 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 34-18 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 33-11 39-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 32-12

