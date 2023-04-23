The Golden State Warriors are 7.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center on Sunday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The Kings lead the series 2-1. The matchup's point total is 237.5.

Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
  • TV: ABC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Warriors -7.5 237.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

  • Sacramento has played 40 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 237.5 points.
  • Sacramento has a 238.8-point average over/under in its outings this season, 1.3 more points than this game's point total.
  • Sacramento is 45-37-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Kings have won in 13, or 43.3%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • Sacramento has not won as an underdog of +260 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Sacramento has a 27.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Kings vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Warriors 38 46.3% 118.9 239.6 117.1 235.2 233.5
Kings 40 48.8% 120.7 239.6 118.1 235.2 236

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

  • Sacramento has gone 5-5 in its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Kings have gone over the total in three of their last 10 outings.
  • Against the spread, Sacramento has had better results on the road (27-14-0) than at home (18-23-0).
  • The Kings' 120.7 points per game are only 3.6 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors allow.
  • Sacramento has put together a 34-15 ATS record and a 40-9 overall record in games it scores more than 117.1 points.

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Warriors and Kings Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Warriors 39-43 14-11 45-37
Kings 45-37 2-2 40-42

Kings vs. Warriors Point Insights

Warriors Kings
118.9
Points Scored (PG)
 120.7
2
NBA Rank (PPG)
 1
29-17
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 34-15
34-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 40-9
117.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.1
21
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 25
34-18
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 33-11
39-13
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 32-12

