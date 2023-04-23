Kings vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Golden State Warriors are 7.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center on Sunday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The Kings lead the series 2-1. The matchup's point total is 237.5.
Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: ABC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Warriors
|-7.5
|237.5
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- Sacramento has played 40 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 237.5 points.
- Sacramento has a 238.8-point average over/under in its outings this season, 1.3 more points than this game's point total.
- Sacramento is 45-37-0 against the spread this season.
- The Kings have won in 13, or 43.3%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Sacramento has not won as an underdog of +260 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Sacramento has a 27.8% chance of walking away with the win.
Kings vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 237.5
|% of Games Over 237.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Warriors
|38
|46.3%
|118.9
|239.6
|117.1
|235.2
|233.5
|Kings
|40
|48.8%
|120.7
|239.6
|118.1
|235.2
|236
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- Sacramento has gone 5-5 in its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- The Kings have gone over the total in three of their last 10 outings.
- Against the spread, Sacramento has had better results on the road (27-14-0) than at home (18-23-0).
- The Kings' 120.7 points per game are only 3.6 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors allow.
- Sacramento has put together a 34-15 ATS record and a 40-9 overall record in games it scores more than 117.1 points.
Kings vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Warriors
|39-43
|14-11
|45-37
|Kings
|45-37
|2-2
|40-42
Kings vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Warriors
|Kings
|118.9
|120.7
|2
|1
|29-17
|34-15
|34-12
|40-9
|117.1
|118.1
|21
|25
|34-18
|33-11
|39-13
|32-12
