The Sacramento Kings, Kevin Huerter included, face the Golden State Warriors at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Huerter, in his most recent game (April 20 loss against the Warriors) produced 13 points.

We're going to break down Huerter's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Kevin Huerter Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 15.2 12.8 Rebounds 4.5 3.3 3.7 Assists 2.5 2.9 2.3 PRA 21.5 21.4 18.8 PR -- 18.5 16.5 3PM 2.5 2.7 2



Kevin Huerter Insights vs. the Warriors

Huerter has taken 11.5 shots per game this season and made 5.6 per game, which account for 12.0% and 11.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

Huerter is averaging 6.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Huerter's opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.2 per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Warriors have allowed 117.1 points per game, which is 21st-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Warriors are ranked 15th in the NBA, conceding 43.3 rebounds per game.

Giving up 25.7 assists per game, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Warriors are the 23rd-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kevin Huerter vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/20/2023 29 13 4 2 1 1 1 4/17/2023 30 15 5 0 2 2 1 4/15/2023 31 6 5 2 0 1 0 11/13/2022 32 17 5 4 4 0 0 11/7/2022 32 11 3 1 3 0 2 10/23/2022 31 9 5 4 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.