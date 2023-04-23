The San Francisco Giants and J.D. Davis, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Oracle Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

  • Davis leads San Francisco with 19 hits, batting .306 this season with six extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 29th in batting average, 81st in on base percentage, and 31st in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
  • Davis has gotten at least one hit in 61.1% of his games this year (11 of 18), with at least two hits six times (33.3%).
  • He has homered in 22.2% of his games in 2023 (four of 18), and 6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Davis has picked up an RBI in five games this year (27.8%), with two or more RBI in three of them (16.7%).
  • He has scored at least once six times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 10
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (40.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (40.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (32 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Megill gets the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put together a 3.00 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .238 to opposing hitters.
