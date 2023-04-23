The San Francisco Giants and J.D. Davis, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Oracle Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco with 19 hits, batting .306 this season with six extra-base hits.

He ranks 29th in batting average, 81st in on base percentage, and 31st in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Davis has gotten at least one hit in 61.1% of his games this year (11 of 18), with at least two hits six times (33.3%).

He has homered in 22.2% of his games in 2023 (four of 18), and 6% of his trips to the plate.

Davis has picked up an RBI in five games this year (27.8%), with two or more RBI in three of them (16.7%).

He has scored at least once six times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 10 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (40.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (40.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings