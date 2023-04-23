Harrison Barnes and his Sacramento Kings teammates match up versus the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game, a 114-97 loss versus the Warriors, Barnes totaled 17 points.

Let's look at Barnes' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Harrison Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 15 13.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 3.2 Assists -- 1.6 1.1 PRA 21.5 21.1 18.1 PR -- 19.5 17 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.3



Harrison Barnes Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, Harrison Barnes has made 4.6 field goals per game, which accounts for 10.5% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 11.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

Barnes' opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.2 per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Warriors have given up 117.1 points per game, which is 21st-best in the league.

The Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 43.3 rebounds per contest.

Giving up 25.7 assists per game, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked team in the league.

The Warriors allow 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, 23rd-ranked in the league.

Harrison Barnes vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/20/2023 34 17 1 0 3 0 0 4/17/2023 34 13 6 1 0 0 3 4/15/2023 36 13 7 2 1 0 3 4/7/2023 29 13 3 2 1 0 2 11/13/2022 27 9 0 3 1 1 1 11/7/2022 22 0 3 0 0 0 1 10/23/2022 21 4 2 0 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.