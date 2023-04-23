Tylor Megill will take the mound for the New York Mets (14-8) on Sunday, April 23 against the San Francisco Giants (7-13), who will answer with Ross Stripling. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Oracle Park.

The Mets are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Giants have -105 odds to play spoiler. The matchup's over/under is listed at 9 runs.

Giants vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Megill - NYM (3-1, 3.00 ERA) vs Stripling - SF (0-1, 7.30 ERA)

Giants vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mets have won 11 out of the 15 games, or 73.3%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Mets have an 11-4 record (winning 73.3% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Mets won each of the six games they played while the moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Giants have come away with four wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Giants have a mark of 4-7 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Giants had a record of 1-3.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U J.D. Davis 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+170) Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+210) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 3rd Win NL West +1600 - 4th

