Ross Stripling takes the mound for the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at Oracle Park against Pete Alonso and the New York Mets. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Giants vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants have hit 32 homers this season, which ranks third in the league.

Fueled by 58 extra-base hits, San Francisco ranks 12th in MLB with a .412 slugging percentage this season.

The Giants' .235 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

San Francisco has scored 90 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Giants are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking last with an average of 10.8 strikeouts per game.

San Francisco strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-best in MLB.

San Francisco has pitched to a 4.77 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

The Giants have a combined WHIP of 1.334 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants' Stripling will make his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Tuesday, when he threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits to the Miami Marlins.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 4/18/2023 Marlins L 4-2 Away Alex Wood Edward Cabrera 4/19/2023 Marlins W 5-2 Away Alex Cobb Trevor Rogers 4/20/2023 Mets L 9-4 Home Sean Manaea Kodai Senga 4/21/2023 Mets L 7-0 Home Anthony DeSclafani Joey Lucchesi 4/22/2023 Mets W 7-4 Home Logan Webb David Peterson 4/23/2023 Mets - Home Ross Stripling Tylor Megill 4/24/2023 Cardinals - Home Alex Cobb Jordan Montgomery 4/25/2023 Cardinals - Home Sean Manaea Jake Woodford 4/26/2023 Cardinals - Home Anthony DeSclafani Steven Matz 4/27/2023 Cardinals - Home Logan Webb Miles Mikolas 4/29/2023 Padres - Away - Seth Lugo

