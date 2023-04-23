How to Watch the Giants vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:10 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Ross Stripling takes the mound for the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at Oracle Park against Pete Alonso and the New York Mets. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
Giants vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants have hit 32 homers this season, which ranks third in the league.
- Fueled by 58 extra-base hits, San Francisco ranks 12th in MLB with a .412 slugging percentage this season.
- The Giants' .235 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
- San Francisco has scored 90 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Giants have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Giants are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking last with an average of 10.8 strikeouts per game.
- San Francisco strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-best in MLB.
- San Francisco has pitched to a 4.77 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.
- The Giants have a combined WHIP of 1.334 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Giants' Stripling will make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Tuesday, when he threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits to the Miami Marlins.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/18/2023
|Marlins
|L 4-2
|Away
|Alex Wood
|Edward Cabrera
|4/19/2023
|Marlins
|W 5-2
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Trevor Rogers
|4/20/2023
|Mets
|L 9-4
|Home
|Sean Manaea
|Kodai Senga
|4/21/2023
|Mets
|L 7-0
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Joey Lucchesi
|4/22/2023
|Mets
|W 7-4
|Home
|Logan Webb
|David Peterson
|4/23/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Ross Stripling
|Tylor Megill
|4/24/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Jordan Montgomery
|4/25/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Sean Manaea
|Jake Woodford
|4/26/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Steven Matz
|4/27/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Miles Mikolas
|4/29/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|-
|Seth Lugo
