Tylor Megill and the New York Mets will hit the field against the San Francisco Giants and starting pitcher Ross Stripling on Sunday at Oracle Park.

Oddsmakers list the Mets as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Giants +100 moneyline odds. A 9-run over/under is set for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Giants gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Giants vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -120 +100 9 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have posted a mark of 1-3.

When it comes to the over/under, the Giants and their foes are 5-4-1 in their last 10 contests.

The previous 10 Giants contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (36.4%) in those games.

San Francisco has a record of 3-5 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

San Francisco and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 11 of its 20 opportunities.

The Giants have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-6 4-7 6-6 1-7 4-8 3-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.