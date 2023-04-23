Sunday's contest between the New York Mets (14-8) and San Francisco Giants (7-13) matching up at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mets, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on April 23.

The Mets will look to Tylor Megill (3-1) versus the Giants and Ross Stripling (0-1).

Giants vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Giants vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mets 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Giants' past 10 games.

The Giants have won in four, or 36.4%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, San Francisco has come away with a win four times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

San Francisco scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (90 total, 4.5 per game).

The Giants have pitched to a 4.77 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Giants Schedule