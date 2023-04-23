De'Aaron Fox will hope to make a difference for the Sacramento Kings at 3:30 PM on Sunday against the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Fox, in his most recent appearance, had 26 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals in a 114-97 loss to the Warriors.

We're going to break down Fox's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

De'Aaron Fox Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 25 24.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 4.6 Assists 6.5 6.1 7 PRA 38.5 35.3 36.3 PR -- 29.2 29.3 3PM 2.5 1.6 1.7



Looking to bet on one or more of De'Aaron Fox's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

De'Aaron Fox Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, he's put up 18.4% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.2 per contest.

Fox is averaging five three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.0% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Kings average the ninth-most possessions per game with 103.2. His opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per contest.

The Warriors are the 21st-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 117.1 points per contest.

On the glass, the Warriors have given up 43.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 15th in the league.

The Warriors allow 25.7 assists per contest, 15th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Warriors are 23rd in the NBA, conceding 12.9 makes per game.

De'Aaron Fox vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/20/2023 38 26 9 9 3 0 2 4/17/2023 36 24 5 9 2 1 4 4/15/2023 40 38 1 5 4 0 3 11/13/2022 34 22 4 8 2 1 3 11/7/2022 37 28 2 6 2 0 0 10/23/2022 36 26 5 10 1 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Fox or any of his Kings teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.