The Boston Bruins visit the Florida Panthers Sunday at BB&T Center for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 3:30 PM ET on TNT, SN1, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN. The Bruins have a 2-1 lead in the series. The Bruins are favored (-150) against the Panthers (+130).

Before watching this matchup, here's our pick for which club will emerge victorious in Sunday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Bruins vs. Panthers Predictions for Sunday

Our projections model for this contest expects a final score of Bruins 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-150)

Bruins (-150) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-0.7)

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins have a 65-12-5 record overall, with an 11-5-16 record in games that have gone to overtime.

In the 27 games Boston has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 19-6-2 record (good for 40 points).

In the five games this season the Bruins scored only one goal, they've finished 1-4-0 (two points).

Boston has scored two goals in 11 games this season (6-3-2 record, 14 points).

The Bruins have scored at least three goals in 68 games (60-5-3, 123 points).

In the 39 games when Boston has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 33-3-3 to register 69 points.

In the 53 games when it outshot its opponent, Boston is 38-10-5 (81 points).

The Bruins have been outshot by opponents in 31 games, going 28-3-0 to record 56 points.

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have a 42-32-8 record this season and are 6-8-14 in games that have needed overtime.

Florida has earned 31 points (12-5-7) in its 24 games decided by one goal.

In nine games this season when the Panthers ended a game with just one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-7-1).

Florida has earned five points (2-13-1 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Panthers have scored at least three goals in 59 games, earning 86 points from those contests.

This season, Florida has scored a lone power-play goal in 33 games has a record of 19-10-4 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 28-23-3 (59 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in 28 games, going 14-11-3 to register 31 points.

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 2nd 3.67 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 1st 2.12 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 9th 33 Shots 36.9 1st 8th 29.8 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 12th 22.2% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 1st 87.3% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Bruins vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SN1, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN

TV Channel: TNT, SN1, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

