After going 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in his last game, Brandon Crawford and the San Francisco Giants face the New York Mets (who will start Tylor Megill) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has a double, three home runs and seven walks while batting .158.

In six of 16 games this season (37.5%), Crawford has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in three games this season (18.8%), homering in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Crawford has picked up an RBI in 25.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 18.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored at least one run three times this year (18.8%), including one multi-run game.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 9 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

