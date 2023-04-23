After going 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in his last game, Brandon Crawford and the San Francisco Giants face the New York Mets (who will start Tylor Megill) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Mets.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford has a double, three home runs and seven walks while batting .158.
  • In six of 16 games this season (37.5%), Crawford has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in three games this season (18.8%), homering in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Crawford has picked up an RBI in 25.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 18.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this year (18.8%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 9
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (32 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Mets will send Megill (3-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old has a 3.00 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .238 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.