Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mets - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:31 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in his last game, Brandon Crawford and the San Francisco Giants face the New York Mets (who will start Tylor Megill) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Mets.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has a double, three home runs and seven walks while batting .158.
- In six of 16 games this season (37.5%), Crawford has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in three games this season (18.8%), homering in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Crawford has picked up an RBI in 25.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 18.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least one run three times this year (18.8%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (32 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Mets will send Megill (3-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 3.00 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .238 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.