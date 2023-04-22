Wilmer Flores -- batting .289 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the mound, on April 22 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Mets Starter: David Peterson
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

  • Flores has three doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .293.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 75th in the league in slugging.
  • Flores has reached base via a hit in 11 games this season (of 16 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • In 16 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • Flores has driven in a run in four games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In seven of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 9
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Mets have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (30 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Peterson gets the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.10 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 6.10, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .313 against him.
