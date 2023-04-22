Wilmer Flores -- batting .289 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the mound, on April 22 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Mets Starter: David Peterson

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores has three doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .293.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 75th in the league in slugging.

Flores has reached base via a hit in 11 games this season (of 16 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

In 16 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Flores has driven in a run in four games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 9 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

