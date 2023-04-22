Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mets - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:28 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants and Thairo Estrada, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on David Peterson and the New York Mets at Oracle Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .500, fueled by seven extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 19th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.
- Estrada is batting .200 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Estrada has gotten at least one hit in 77.8% of his games this year (14 of 18), with more than one hit seven times (38.9%).
- Looking at the 18 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (16.7%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Estrada has had an RBI in six games this year.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 22.2%.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|10
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (90.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (50.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (60.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Mets have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 30 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Peterson (1-2) takes the mound for the Mets in his fifth start of the season. He has a 6.10 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.10, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .313 against him.
