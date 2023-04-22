The San Francisco Giants and Thairo Estrada, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on David Peterson and the New York Mets at Oracle Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .500, fueled by seven extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 19th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.

Estrada is batting .200 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Estrada has gotten at least one hit in 77.8% of his games this year (14 of 18), with more than one hit seven times (38.9%).

Looking at the 18 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (16.7%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Estrada has had an RBI in six games this year.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 22.2%.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 10 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (50.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings