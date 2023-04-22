The San Francisco Giants and Thairo Estrada, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on David Peterson and the New York Mets at Oracle Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Mets Starter: David Peterson
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

  • Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .500, fueled by seven extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 19th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.
  • Estrada is batting .200 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • Estrada has gotten at least one hit in 77.8% of his games this year (14 of 18), with more than one hit seven times (38.9%).
  • Looking at the 18 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (16.7%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Estrada has had an RBI in six games this year.
  • He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 22.2%.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 10
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (50.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Mets have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).
  • Mets pitchers combine to allow 30 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Peterson (1-2) takes the mound for the Mets in his fifth start of the season. He has a 6.10 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
  • The lefty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.10, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .313 against him.
