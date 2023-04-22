Suns vs. Clippers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 4
The Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers will match up in Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Suns vs. Clippers matchup.
Suns vs. Clippers Game Info
- Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Suns vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Suns Moneyline
|Clippers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Suns (-7.5)
|227
|-300
|+250
|BetMGM
|Suns (-7.5)
|226.5
|-350
|+260
|PointsBet
|Suns (-5)
|227
|-208
|+175
|Tipico
|Suns (-7.5)
|225.5
|-300
|+250
Suns vs. Clippers Betting Trends
- The Suns have a +170 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.0 points per game. They're putting up 113.6 points per game to rank 17th in the league and are allowing 111.6 per contest to rank sixth in the NBA.
- The Clippers score 113.6 points per game (17th in NBA) and allow 113.1 (12th in league) for a +41 scoring differential overall.
- The two teams combine to score 227.2 points per game, 0.2 more points than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams give up 224.7 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Phoenix is 42-39-1 ATS this season.
- Los Angeles has won 40 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 42 times.
Suns Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Devin Booker
|30.5
|-125
|27.8
|Kevin Durant
|28.5
|-110
|29.1
|Deandre Ayton
|15.5
|-125
|18.0
|Chris Paul
|13.5
|-125
|13.9
|Torrey Craig
|9.5
|+100
|7.4
