The San Francisco Giants, including Mike Yastrzemski (hitting .268 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI), take on starting pitcher David Peterson and the New York Mets at Oracle Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Yastrzemski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski is hitting .257 with four doubles, four home runs and three walks.

In 13 of 19 games this season (68.4%) Yastrzemski has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (26.3%).

Looking at the 19 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (21.1%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI in 31.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 21.1% of his games.

In nine games this year (47.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 11 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (36.4%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Mets Pitching Rankings