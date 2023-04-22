The San Francisco Giants, including Mike Yastrzemski (hitting .268 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI), take on starting pitcher David Peterson and the New York Mets at Oracle Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Mets Starter: David Peterson
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

  • Yastrzemski is hitting .257 with four doubles, four home runs and three walks.
  • In 13 of 19 games this season (68.4%) Yastrzemski has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (26.3%).
  • Looking at the 19 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (21.1%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI in 31.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 21.1% of his games.
  • In nine games this year (47.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 11
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (36.4%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Mets have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.14).
  • Mets pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (30 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Peterson (1-2 with a 6.10 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old has a 6.10 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .313 to his opponents.
