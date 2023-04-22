Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mets - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:23 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Mike Yastrzemski (hitting .268 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI), take on starting pitcher David Peterson and the New York Mets at Oracle Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Yastrzemski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski is hitting .257 with four doubles, four home runs and three walks.
- In 13 of 19 games this season (68.4%) Yastrzemski has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (26.3%).
- Looking at the 19 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (21.1%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI in 31.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 21.1% of his games.
- In nine games this year (47.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|11
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (63.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (36.4%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.14).
- Mets pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (30 total, 1.5 per game).
- Peterson (1-2 with a 6.10 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 6.10 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .313 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.