The Winnipeg Jets host the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Saturday, April 22, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The series is tied at 1-1. The Jets are favored (-115) against the Golden Knights (-105).

Prepare for this NHL Playoffs First Round matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will win the game.

Golden Knights vs. Jets Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final score of Jets 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-115)

Jets (-115) Total Pick: Over (5.5)

Over (5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Jets (-0.4)

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights (51-22-9 overall) have posted a record of 13-9-22 in contests that have required OT this season.

Vegas has earned 45 points (20-8-5) in its 33 games decided by one goal.

Across the 11 games this season the Golden Knights ended with only one goal, they have earned four points.

Vegas has earned 13 points (4-10-5 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Golden Knights have scored at least three goals in 52 games, earning 96 points from those contests.

This season, Vegas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 26 games and picked up 37 points with a record of 18-7-1.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vegas is 28-7-5 (61 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents 38 times this season, and earned 43 points in those games.

Jets Rank Jets AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 21st 3 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 10th 2.73 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th 21st 30.3 Shots 31.6 15th 10th 30.3 Shots Allowed 31 13th 22nd 19.3% Power Play % 20.3% 18th 7th 82.4% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 19th

Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM

TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

