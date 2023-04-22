Golden Knights vs. Jets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
The Winnipeg Jets host the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Saturday, April 22, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The series is tied at 1-1. The Jets are favored (-115) against the Golden Knights (-105).
Prepare for this NHL Playoffs First Round matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will win the game.
Golden Knights vs. Jets Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this game predicts a final score of Jets 4, Golden Knights 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Jets (-115)
- Total Pick: Over (5.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Jets (-0.4)
Golden Knights Splits and Trends
- The Golden Knights (51-22-9 overall) have posted a record of 13-9-22 in contests that have required OT this season.
- Vegas has earned 45 points (20-8-5) in its 33 games decided by one goal.
- Across the 11 games this season the Golden Knights ended with only one goal, they have earned four points.
- Vegas has earned 13 points (4-10-5 record) this season when scoring two goals .
- The Golden Knights have scored at least three goals in 52 games, earning 96 points from those contests.
- This season, Vegas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 26 games and picked up 37 points with a record of 18-7-1.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Vegas is 28-7-5 (61 points).
- The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents 38 times this season, and earned 43 points in those games.
|Jets Rank
|Jets AVG
|Golden Knights AVG
|Golden Knights Rank
|21st
|3
|Goals Scored
|3.26
|14th
|10th
|2.73
|Goals Allowed
|2.74
|11th
|21st
|30.3
|Shots
|31.6
|15th
|10th
|30.3
|Shots Allowed
|31
|13th
|22nd
|19.3%
|Power Play %
|20.3%
|18th
|7th
|82.4%
|Penalty Kill %
|77.4%
|19th
Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
