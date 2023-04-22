The Winnipeg Jets host the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Saturday, April 22, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The series is tied at 1-1. The Jets are favored (-115) against the Golden Knights (-105).

Prepare for this NHL Playoffs First Round matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will win the game.

Golden Knights vs. Jets Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final score of Jets 4, Golden Knights 3.

  • Moneyline Pick: Jets (-115)
  • Total Pick: Over (5.5)
  • Computer Predicted Spread: Jets (-0.4)

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

  • The Golden Knights (51-22-9 overall) have posted a record of 13-9-22 in contests that have required OT this season.
  • Vegas has earned 45 points (20-8-5) in its 33 games decided by one goal.
  • Across the 11 games this season the Golden Knights ended with only one goal, they have earned four points.
  • Vegas has earned 13 points (4-10-5 record) this season when scoring two goals .
  • The Golden Knights have scored at least three goals in 52 games, earning 96 points from those contests.
  • This season, Vegas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 26 games and picked up 37 points with a record of 18-7-1.
  • When outshooting its opponent this season, Vegas is 28-7-5 (61 points).
  • The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents 38 times this season, and earned 43 points in those games.
Jets Rank Jets AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank
21st 3 Goals Scored 3.26 14th
10th 2.73 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th
21st 30.3 Shots 31.6 15th
10th 30.3 Shots Allowed 31 13th
22nd 19.3% Power Play % 20.3% 18th
7th 82.4% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 19th

Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

  • When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

