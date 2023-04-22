The San Francisco Giants and J.D. Davis, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on David Peterson and the New York Mets at Oracle Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Mets Starter: David Peterson
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

  • Davis has 19 hits, which is tops among San Francisco hitters this season, while batting .306 with six extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 26th in batting average, 82nd in on base percentage, and 27th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
  • Davis has had a hit in 11 of 18 games this year (61.1%), including multiple hits six times (33.3%).
  • Looking at the 18 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (22.2%), and in 6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 27.8% of his games this season, Davis has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least once six times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 10
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (40.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (40.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mets surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (30 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Mets are sending Peterson (1-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.10 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the left-hander threw six innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In four games this season, the 27-year-old has a 6.10 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .313 to his opponents.
