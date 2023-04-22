J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mets - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants and J.D. Davis, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on David Peterson and the New York Mets at Oracle Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis has 19 hits, which is tops among San Francisco hitters this season, while batting .306 with six extra-base hits.
- He ranks 26th in batting average, 82nd in on base percentage, and 27th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Davis has had a hit in 11 of 18 games this year (61.1%), including multiple hits six times (33.3%).
- Looking at the 18 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (22.2%), and in 6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27.8% of his games this season, Davis has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once six times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|10
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (30 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Mets are sending Peterson (1-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.10 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the left-hander threw six innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In four games this season, the 27-year-old has a 6.10 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .313 to his opponents.
