The San Francisco Giants and J.D. Davis, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on David Peterson and the New York Mets at Oracle Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Oracle Park

David Peterson TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis has 19 hits, which is tops among San Francisco hitters this season, while batting .306 with six extra-base hits.

He ranks 26th in batting average, 82nd in on base percentage, and 27th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Davis has had a hit in 11 of 18 games this year (61.1%), including multiple hits six times (33.3%).

Looking at the 18 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (22.2%), and in 6% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.8% of his games this season, Davis has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once six times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 10 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (40.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (40.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings