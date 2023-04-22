Heliot Ramos -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the hill, on April 22 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Heliot Ramos Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Mets Starter: David Peterson
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Heliot Ramos At The Plate

  • Ramos is batting .167 with a double and a walk.
  • In four of eight games this year, Ramos got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his eight games this season.
  • Ramos has an RBI in one game this season.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Heliot Ramos Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Mets' 4.14 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to surrender 30 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • The Mets will send Peterson (1-2) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.10 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed six innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In four games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 6.10 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .313 to opposing hitters.
