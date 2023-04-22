Heliot Ramos -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the hill, on April 22 at 4:05 PM ET.

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Heliot Ramos At The Plate

Ramos is batting .167 with a double and a walk.

In four of eight games this year, Ramos got a hit, but only one each time.

He has not hit a long ball in his eight games this season.

Ramos has an RBI in one game this season.

He has not scored a run this year.

Heliot Ramos Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

