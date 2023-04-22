Heliot Ramos Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mets - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Heliot Ramos -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the hill, on April 22 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Heliot Ramos Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Heliot Ramos? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Heliot Ramos At The Plate
- Ramos is batting .167 with a double and a walk.
- In four of eight games this year, Ramos got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has not hit a long ball in his eight games this season.
- Ramos has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Heliot Ramos Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.14 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 30 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- The Mets will send Peterson (1-2) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.10 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed six innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In four games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 6.10 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .313 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.