Golden Knights vs. Jets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round will see the Winnipeg Jets and Vegas Golden Knights face off on Saturday, April 22, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The series is knotted up 1-1. Oddsmakers list the Golden Knights as the underdog in this matchup, with -110 odds on the moneyline against the Jets (-110).
Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Jets (-110)
|Golden Knights (-110)
|-
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have been an underdog in 25 games this season, and won 15 (60.0%).
- Vegas is 17-11 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -110 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Golden Knights, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.
Golden Knights vs. Jets Rankings
|Jets Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|246 (21st)
|Goals
|267 (14th)
|224 (10th)
|Goals Allowed
|225 (11th)
|52 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|42 (25th)
|42 (7th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|44 (10th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- In Vegas' past 10 contests, it has hit the over twice.
- In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents are averaging 8.3 goals, 0.4 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
- The Golden Knights' 225 total goals allowed (2.7 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.
- Their +42 goal differential is ninth-best in the league.
