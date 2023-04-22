Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round will see the Winnipeg Jets and Vegas Golden Knights face off on Saturday, April 22, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The series is knotted up 1-1. Oddsmakers list the Golden Knights as the underdog in this matchup, with -110 odds on the moneyline against the Jets (-110).

Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM

TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Favorite Underdog Total Jets (-110) Golden Knights (-110) -

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have been an underdog in 25 games this season, and won 15 (60.0%).

Vegas is 17-11 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Golden Knights, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

Golden Knights vs. Jets Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 246 (21st) Goals 267 (14th) 224 (10th) Goals Allowed 225 (11th) 52 (16th) Power Play Goals 42 (25th) 42 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 44 (10th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

In Vegas' past 10 contests, it has hit the over twice.

In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents are averaging 8.3 goals, 0.4 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

The Golden Knights' 225 total goals allowed (2.7 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.

Their +42 goal differential is ninth-best in the league.

