The Winnipeg Jets host the Vegas Golden Knights Saturday at Canada Life Centre in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The series is knotted up at 1-1.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Catch the action on TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM as the Jets and the Golden Knights play.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM

TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Golden Knights vs. Jets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/20/2023 Golden Knights Jets 5-2 VEG 4/18/2023 Golden Knights Jets 5-1 WPG 12/13/2022 Jets Golden Knights 6-5 VEG 10/30/2022 Golden Knights Jets 2-1 (F/OT) VEG 10/20/2022 Golden Knights Jets 5-2 VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have conceded 225 total goals this season (2.7 per game), 11th in the league.

With 267 goals (3.3 per game), the Golden Knights have the NHL's 14th-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights are 6-1-3 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3% Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1% Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5% Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1% Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets have conceded 224 total goals (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest in league play.

The Jets' 246 total goals (three per game) rank 21st in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Jets are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Jets have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that time.

Jets Key Players