How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Jets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:12 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Winnipeg Jets host the Vegas Golden Knights Saturday at Canada Life Centre in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The series is knotted up at 1-1.
Catch the action on TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM as the Jets and the Golden Knights play.
Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
Golden Knights vs. Jets Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/20/2023
|Golden Knights
|Jets
|5-2 VEG
|4/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|Jets
|5-1 WPG
|12/13/2022
|Jets
|Golden Knights
|6-5 VEG
|10/30/2022
|Golden Knights
|Jets
|2-1 (F/OT) VEG
|10/20/2022
|Golden Knights
|Jets
|5-2 VEG
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights have conceded 225 total goals this season (2.7 per game), 11th in the league.
- With 267 goals (3.3 per game), the Golden Knights have the NHL's 14th-ranked offense.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights are 6-1-3 (65.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that stretch.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|67
|27
|39
|66
|54
|47
|45.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|81
|16
|49
|65
|30
|64
|58.1%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|76
|28
|29
|57
|30
|40
|37.5%
|Reilly Smith
|78
|26
|30
|56
|38
|30
|57.1%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|73
|11
|43
|54
|52
|56
|100%
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets have conceded 224 total goals (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest in league play.
- The Jets' 246 total goals (three per game) rank 21st in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Jets are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Jets have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that time.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|82
|32
|49
|81
|40
|42
|25%
|Joshua Morrissey
|78
|16
|59
|75
|59
|36
|-
|Mark Scheifele
|81
|42
|26
|68
|45
|61
|48.1%
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|73
|27
|36
|63
|47
|40
|49%
|Blake Wheeler
|72
|16
|39
|55
|27
|45
|50.8%
