The San Francisco Giants (6-12) and the New York Mets (13-7) will go head to head on Saturday, April 22 at Oracle Park, with Logan Webb getting the ball for the Giants and David Peterson toeing the rubber for the Mets. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

The Giants are the favorite in this one, at -130, while the underdog Mets have +110 odds to win. The total for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Giants vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (0-4, 6.08 ERA) vs Peterson - NYM (1-2, 6.10 ERA)

Giants vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have been favorites in six games this season and won one (16.7%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Giants have gone 1-4 (20%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants did not win a game while favored on the moneyline over the last 10 games in three tries.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Mets have been victorious in two of the five contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Mets have been listed as an underdog of +110 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Mets have a record of 2-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Darin Ruf 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+225)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 3rd Win NL West +1600 - 4th

