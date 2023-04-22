The San Francisco Giants will look to Michael Conforto for continued offensive production when they square off against Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets on Saturday.

Giants vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants average 1.7 home runs per game to rank third in MLB action with 30 total home runs.

San Francisco ranks 10th in MLB with a .420 slugging percentage.

The Giants have the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.238).

San Francisco has the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (83 total runs).

The Giants rank 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .321.

The Giants' 10.7 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in the majors.

The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 9.5 K/9, the sixth-best in the majors.

San Francisco has the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.69).

The Giants average MLB's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.321).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Webb makes the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.08 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Monday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Webb will look to build on a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per appearance).

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 4/17/2023 Marlins L 4-3 Away Logan Webb Jesús Luzardo 4/18/2023 Marlins L 4-2 Away Alex Wood Edward Cabrera 4/19/2023 Marlins W 5-2 Away Alex Cobb Trevor Rogers 4/20/2023 Mets L 9-4 Home Sean Manaea Kodai Senga 4/21/2023 Mets L 7-0 Home Anthony DeSclafani Joey Lucchesi 4/22/2023 Mets - Home Logan Webb David Peterson 4/23/2023 Mets - Home Ross Stripling Tylor Megill 4/24/2023 Cardinals - Home Alex Cobb Jordan Montgomery 4/25/2023 Cardinals - Home Sean Manaea Jake Woodford 4/26/2023 Cardinals - Home Anthony DeSclafani Steven Matz 4/27/2023 Cardinals - Home Logan Webb Miles Mikolas

