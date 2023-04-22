Michael Conforto and Francisco Lindor will look to continue their recent offensive production when the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets play at Oracle Park on Saturday, at 4:05 PM ET.

The Giants are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Mets have +100 odds to upset. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Giants vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -120 +100 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

The Giants and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Giants have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been the moneyline favorite six total times this season. They've finished 1-5 in those games.

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, San Francisco has a 1-4 record (winning only 20% of its games).

The Giants have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 19 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for San Francisco, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-8-1).

The Giants have not had a run line set for a contest this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 2-6 4-7 5-6 1-7 4-8 2-5

