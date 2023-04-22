Michael Conforto and Francisco Lindor will look to continue their recent offensive production when the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets play at Oracle Park on Saturday, at 4:05 PM ET.

The Giants are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Mets have +100 odds to upset. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Giants vs. Mets Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Venue: Oracle Park
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Giants -120 +100 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

  • The Giants have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.
  • The Giants and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.
  • The Giants have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

  • The Giants have been the moneyline favorite six total times this season. They've finished 1-5 in those games.
  • In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, San Francisco has a 1-4 record (winning only 20% of its games).
  • The Giants have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
  • In the 19 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for San Francisco, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-8-1).
  • The Giants have not had a run line set for a contest this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
2-6 4-7 5-6 1-7 4-8 2-5

