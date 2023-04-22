Giants vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 7:41 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest features the New York Mets (13-7) and the San Francisco Giants (6-12) squaring off at Oracle Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Mets according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on April 22.
The probable starters are Logan Webb (0-4) for the San Francisco Giants and David Peterson (1-2) for the New York Mets.
Giants vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Giants vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Mets 6, Giants 5.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Giants Performance Insights
- The Giants have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.
- This season, the Giants have been favored six times and won one of those games.
- San Francisco has a record of 1-4 when favored by -125 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Giants.
- San Francisco ranks 22nd in the majors with 83 total runs scored this season.
- The Giants' 4.69 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 17
|@ Marlins
|L 4-3
|Logan Webb vs Jesús Luzardo
|April 18
|@ Marlins
|L 4-2
|Alex Wood vs Edward Cabrera
|April 19
|@ Marlins
|W 5-2
|Alex Cobb vs Trevor Rogers
|April 20
|Mets
|L 9-4
|Sean Manaea vs Kodai Senga
|April 21
|Mets
|L 7-0
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Joey Lucchesi
|April 22
|Mets
|-
|Logan Webb vs David Peterson
|April 23
|Mets
|-
|Ross Stripling vs Tylor Megill
|April 24
|Cardinals
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Jordan Montgomery
|April 25
|Cardinals
|-
|Sean Manaea vs Jake Woodford
|April 26
|Cardinals
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Steven Matz
|April 27
|Cardinals
|-
|Logan Webb vs Miles Mikolas
