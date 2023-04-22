Saturday's contest features the New York Mets (13-7) and the San Francisco Giants (6-12) squaring off at Oracle Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Mets according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on April 22.

The probable starters are Logan Webb (0-4) for the San Francisco Giants and David Peterson (1-2) for the New York Mets.

Giants vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
  • Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
  • How to Watch on TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mets 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Mets

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Giants Performance Insights

  • The Giants have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
  • Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.
  • This season, the Giants have been favored six times and won one of those games.
  • San Francisco has a record of 1-4 when favored by -125 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Giants.
  • San Francisco ranks 22nd in the majors with 83 total runs scored this season.
  • The Giants' 4.69 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 17 @ Marlins L 4-3 Logan Webb vs Jesús Luzardo
April 18 @ Marlins L 4-2 Alex Wood vs Edward Cabrera
April 19 @ Marlins W 5-2 Alex Cobb vs Trevor Rogers
April 20 Mets L 9-4 Sean Manaea vs Kodai Senga
April 21 Mets L 7-0 Anthony DeSclafani vs Joey Lucchesi
April 22 Mets - Logan Webb vs David Peterson
April 23 Mets - Ross Stripling vs Tylor Megill
April 24 Cardinals - Alex Cobb vs Jordan Montgomery
April 25 Cardinals - Sean Manaea vs Jake Woodford
April 26 Cardinals - Anthony DeSclafani vs Steven Matz
April 27 Cardinals - Logan Webb vs Miles Mikolas

