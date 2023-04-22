Saturday's contest features the New York Mets (13-7) and the San Francisco Giants (6-12) squaring off at Oracle Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Mets according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on April 22.

The probable starters are Logan Webb (0-4) for the San Francisco Giants and David Peterson (1-2) for the New York Mets.

Giants vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Giants vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mets 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

This season, the Giants have been favored six times and won one of those games.

San Francisco has a record of 1-4 when favored by -125 or more by bookmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Giants.

San Francisco ranks 22nd in the majors with 83 total runs scored this season.

The Giants' 4.69 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Giants Schedule