David Villar Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mets - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .125 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, David Villar and the San Francisco Giants take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to David Peterson) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Mets.
David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
David Villar At The Plate
- Villar is hitting .172 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- Villar has picked up a hit in seven of 18 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- He has gone deep in two of 18 games played this season, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 16.7% of his games this year, Villar has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (16.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in six of 18 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|11
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (30 total, 1.5 per game).
- Peterson makes the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.10 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.10, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .313 batting average against him.
