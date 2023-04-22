After batting .125 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, David Villar and the San Francisco Giants take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to David Peterson) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Mets.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on David Villar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

David Villar At The Plate

Villar is hitting .172 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Villar has picked up a hit in seven of 18 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

He has gone deep in two of 18 games played this season, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.

In 16.7% of his games this year, Villar has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (16.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in six of 18 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 11 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Mets Pitching Rankings