After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Darin Ruf and the San Francisco Giants take on the New York Mets (who will start David Peterson) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

Darin Ruf Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Darin Ruf At The Plate

Ruf has two doubles and four walks while hitting .278.

Ruf has had a base hit in four of seven games this season, and multiple hits once.

In seven games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Ruf has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in one of seven games.

Darin Ruf Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 5 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

