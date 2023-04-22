After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Darin Ruf and the San Francisco Giants take on the New York Mets (who will start David Peterson) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Darin Ruf Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Mets Starter: David Peterson
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Darin Ruf At The Plate

  • Ruf has two doubles and four walks while hitting .278.
  • Ruf has had a base hit in four of seven games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • In seven games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Ruf has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in one of seven games.

Darin Ruf Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 5
2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Mets have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up 30 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • Peterson makes the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.10 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last time out came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 6.10, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .313 batting average against him.
