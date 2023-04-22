Darin Ruf Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mets - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:23 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Darin Ruf and the San Francisco Giants take on the New York Mets (who will start David Peterson) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Darin Ruf Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Darin Ruf At The Plate
- Ruf has two doubles and four walks while hitting .278.
- Ruf has had a base hit in four of seven games this season, and multiple hits once.
- In seven games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Ruf has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in one of seven games.
Darin Ruf Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|5
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 30 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Peterson makes the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.10 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 6.10, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .313 batting average against him.
