How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:12 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Avalanche are set for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, April 22, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT. The series is tied 1-1.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Avalanche vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/20/2023
|Avalanche
|Kraken
|3-2 COL
|4/18/2023
|Avalanche
|Kraken
|3-1 SEA
|3/5/2023
|Avalanche
|Kraken
|3-2 (F/OT) SEA
|1/21/2023
|Kraken
|Avalanche
|2-1 (F/SO) COL
|10/21/2022
|Avalanche
|Kraken
|3-2 SEA
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche have allowed 223 total goals (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest in league action.
- The Avalanche score the 10th-most goals in the league (274 total, 3.3 per game).
- In the past 10 games, the Avalanche have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with an 8-1-1 record.
- On the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that time.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|71
|42
|69
|111
|47
|43
|44.4%
|Mikko Rantanen
|82
|55
|50
|105
|45
|61
|49.1%
|Cale Makar
|60
|17
|49
|66
|48
|50
|-
|J.T. Compher
|82
|17
|35
|52
|28
|28
|48.8%
|Artturi Lehkonen
|64
|21
|30
|51
|12
|26
|17.4%
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken have given up 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the NHL.
- The Kraken are fourth in the league in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).
- In their past 10 games, the Kraken are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Kraken have given up 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that stretch.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.6%
