On Friday, Wilmer Flores (coming off going 0-for-4) and the San Francisco Giants face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

Joey Lucchesi TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wilmer Flores? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .296.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is 78th in the league in slugging.

Flores has picked up a hit in 10 of 15 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

He has hit a home run in two of 15 games played this season, and in 3.5% of his plate appearances.

Flores has driven in a run in four games this season (26.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once seven times this season (46.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Mets Pitching Rankings