Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mets - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:28 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Wilmer Flores (coming off going 0-for-4) and the San Francisco Giants face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .296.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is 78th in the league in slugging.
- Flores has picked up a hit in 10 of 15 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- He has hit a home run in two of 15 games played this season, and in 3.5% of his plate appearances.
- Flores has driven in a run in four games this season (26.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once seven times this season (46.7%), including one multi-run game.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (55.6%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.15 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (28 total, 1.5 per game).
- Lucchesi will make his first start of the season for the Mets.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 29-year-old southpaw, and his first outing in more than a year.
