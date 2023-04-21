On Friday, Wilmer Flores (coming off going 0-for-4) and the San Francisco Giants face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

  • Flores has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .296.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is 78th in the league in slugging.
  • Flores has picked up a hit in 10 of 15 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 15 games played this season, and in 3.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Flores has driven in a run in four games this season (26.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this season (46.7%), including one multi-run game.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 9
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Mets' 4.15 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mets surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (28 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Lucchesi will make his first start of the season for the Mets.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 29-year-old southpaw, and his first outing in more than a year.
