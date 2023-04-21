On Friday, Thairo Estrada (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the San Francisco Giants play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Joey Lucchesi TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .515, fueled by seven extra-base hits.

He ranks 19th in batting average, 52nd in on base percentage, and 34th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB play.

Estrada has picked up a hit in 13 of 17 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

He has homered in 17.6% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his chances at the plate.

Estrada has driven in a run in six games this year (35.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In nine of 17 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 10 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (50.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings