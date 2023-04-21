Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mets - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:28 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Thairo Estrada (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the San Francisco Giants play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .515, fueled by seven extra-base hits.
- He ranks 19th in batting average, 52nd in on base percentage, and 34th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB play.
- Estrada has picked up a hit in 13 of 17 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has homered in 17.6% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Estrada has driven in a run in six games this year (35.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In nine of 17 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|10
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (90.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (50.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (60.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 28 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Lucchesi takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Mets.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 29-year-old lefty, and his first outing in more than a year.
